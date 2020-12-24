Garlicoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Nanex and CoinFalcon. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $231,016.74 and approximately $28.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,487,706 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

