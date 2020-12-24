GateToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.96 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $31.96 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00333705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,537,200 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

