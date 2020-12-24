GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2020 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – GCP Applied Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/16/2020 – GCP Applied Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – GCP Applied Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2020 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2020 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – GCP Applied Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.85. 162,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,483. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.93.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,723,000. 13D Management LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 207,603 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

