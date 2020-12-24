Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) versus Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Critical Survey

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics -8.90% N/A -9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $10,000.00 4,755.35 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics $54.69 million 2.11 -$18.28 million ($1.23) -2.81

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genetic Technologies and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company engages in the development of various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer name. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; OPRX-106, an orally-delivered protein product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, as well as completed Phase IIa clinical trial for ulcerative colitis patients; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; FundaÃ§Ã£o Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel.

