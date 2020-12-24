GeNeuro (OTCMKTS:GNRRF) Shares Down 6%

GeNeuro SA (OTCMKTS:GNRRF)’s stock price dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

About GeNeuro (OTCMKTS:GNRRF)

GeNeuro SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is temelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; and is in Phase IIa to treat type 1 diabetes, as well as is in Phase I for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

