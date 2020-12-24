Gentarium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Gentarium has a market cap of $63,590.55 and $1.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gentarium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00136744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00678292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00151671 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00375159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00096675 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 4,964,561 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Gentarium

Gentarium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.