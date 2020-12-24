Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.20

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.20 and traded as high as $43.65. Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) shares last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 355,165 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.30.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$173.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.00 million. Analysts predict that Genworth MI Canada Inc. will post 4.7600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.61, for a total value of C$30,134.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,565.74.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

