Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GEVO. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Get Gevo alerts:

Shares of GEVO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 15,473,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,294,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $348.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gevo will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.