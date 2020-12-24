GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.70. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 52,109 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$299.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

About GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

