GoByte Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,302.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $185,991.79 and $9,302.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000055 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001335 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,000,252 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

