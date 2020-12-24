goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.86 and last traded at $74.86. Approximately 281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

Several research firms recently commented on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33.

About goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

