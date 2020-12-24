Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Cut to Hold at Santander

Santander downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. The firm had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 107.9% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 839,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316,193 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 440,493 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

