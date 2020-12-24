Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) shot up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 293,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 358,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMLP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $173.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

