Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFI. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

NYSE GFI opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.