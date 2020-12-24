Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 49,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,686. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 62,590 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

