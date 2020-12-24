Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 273.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,086.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,114,482.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,632,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 474,102 shares of company stock worth $52,886,982. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

