Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen Sells 8,215 Shares

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total value of $4,095,259.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,724,589.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Stephen Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 5,085 shares of Graham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.11, for a total value of $2,314,234.35.

On Monday, December 7th, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,122 shares of Graham stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.94, for a total transaction of $1,895,872.68.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,160 shares of Graham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.33, for a total transaction of $1,873,372.80.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of Graham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,660.80.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of Graham stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total transaction of $2,051,974.86.

GHC opened at $507.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.19 and its 200-day moving average is $408.13. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $267.89 and a 1-year high of $650.30.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $716.98 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 30.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Graham by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Graham by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GHC. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

