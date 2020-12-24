Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

GC stock opened at C$43.47 on Tuesday. Great Canadian Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,890.00.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.86) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post 0.2400644 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) news, Director Gary Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.89, for a total transaction of C$378,920.00. Also, Director Michael James Young sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.94, for a total value of C$50,574.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at C$37,636.48. Insiders sold a total of 89,596 shares of company stock worth $2,973,007 in the last 90 days.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

