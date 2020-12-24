Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,096 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 371.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Anterix were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at about $7,729,000. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its stake in Anterix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after buying an additional 129,234 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Anterix by 22.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 644,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after buying an additional 119,500 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

In other Anterix news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,641.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Anterix stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.