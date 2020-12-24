Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.26 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,880.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.