Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $850.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.77. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

GABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

