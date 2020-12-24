Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS opened at $31.12 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $163,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,429 shares of company stock valued at $993,175. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

