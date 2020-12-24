Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 30,546 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Oxford Square Capital worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 161,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 11.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXSQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

