Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PG&E were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 1,515.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,480,000 after buying an additional 107,066,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,656,000 after buying an additional 46,209,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,250,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,260,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,835,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038,572 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

PG&E stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.