Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 116,130 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,806,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,130 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $417,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.05 and a 200 day moving average of $146.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.