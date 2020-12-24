Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 6,867,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 1,721,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

In related news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 40,000 shares of Greenpro Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,345,838 shares in the company, valued at $28,273,715.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

