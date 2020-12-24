Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Trading Up 5.5%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR)’s share price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 84,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 47,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMMR)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, and collaboration.

