Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $65.41 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $66.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,666 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

