Happycoin (HPC) Trading 42.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1,332.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00402988 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00026935 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.24 or 0.01403771 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

