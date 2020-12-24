Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on HARP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HARP traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.42. 6,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,184. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $416.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.