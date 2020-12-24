Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.62

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $509.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

