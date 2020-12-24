Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. 1,211,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 182.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.