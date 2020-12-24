HC Wainwright Increases EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Price Target to $14.00

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 137.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.18. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

