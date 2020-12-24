HC Wainwright Trims Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Target Price to $9.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

