Head to Head Analysis: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Five9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.46 -$22.00 million N/A N/A Five9 $328.01 million 36.21 -$4.55 million $0.12 1,499.92

Five9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24% Five9 -8.54% 0.40% 0.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Five9 1 4 13 0 2.67

Five9 has a consensus target price of $133.01, indicating a potential downside of 26.10%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.07, indicating that its stock price is 707% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five9 beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.