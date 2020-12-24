Head-To-Head Contrast: SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

SSP Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 2.70% 13.13% 3.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SSP Group and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $3.57 billion 0.51 $162.00 million $0.37 11.14 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.35 billion 0.25 $286.40 million N/A N/A

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SSP Group and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 1 6 1 0 2.00 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats SSP Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, which include iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, petrochemical products and other liquid chemicals, liquefied natural gas, and ammonia for oil, petrochemical, and energy companies. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

