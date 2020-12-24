Head-To-Head Review: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) & First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and BCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.80 $14.24 million $1.47 12.59 BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.43 $21.03 million $1.20 9.00

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and BCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 BCB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.32%. BCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.30%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than BCB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 16.35% 10.43% 0.78% BCB Bancorp 14.85% 8.66% 0.64%

Volatility and Risk

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats BCB Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 31 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Newark, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

