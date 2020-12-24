Head to Head Review: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) vs. Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG)

Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Green Planet Group and ConocoPhillips, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ConocoPhillips 0 3 19 1 2.91

ConocoPhillips has a consensus price target of $51.92, suggesting a potential upside of 29.54%. Given ConocoPhillips’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ConocoPhillips is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Volatility and Risk

Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConocoPhillips has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Planet Group and ConocoPhillips’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ConocoPhillips $36.67 billion 1.17 $7.19 billion $3.59 11.16

ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Planet Group and ConocoPhillips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A ConocoPhillips -5.66% -0.02% -0.01%

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Green Planet Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Planet Group Company Profile

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

