Head-To-Head Survey: AECOM (NYSE:ACM) & Baran Group (OTCMKTS:BRANF)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) and Baran Group (OTCMKTS:BRANF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

AECOM has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baran Group has a beta of -6538.42, suggesting that its stock price is 653,942% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AECOM and Baran Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AECOM -1.41% 9.37% 2.55% Baran Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AECOM and Baran Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AECOM 0 1 7 0 2.88 Baran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AECOM presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.11%. Given AECOM’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AECOM is more favorable than Baran Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of AECOM shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of AECOM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AECOM and Baran Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AECOM $13.24 billion 0.55 -$186.37 million $2.15 22.58 Baran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baran Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AECOM.

Summary

AECOM beats Baran Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets. The CS segment provides building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment offers program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the United States government and other national governments. The ACAP segment invests in and develops real estate projects. AECOM has a strategic partnership with Amply Power, Inc. to help bus fleet owners address and accelerate their zero-emission initiatives. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Baran Group Company Profile

Baran Group Ltd provides engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Baran Israel and Baran International. Its solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and design, permitting and validation, construction and site management, procurement and contracting, project management and control, operation and maintenance, turnkey, project financing, and related services. The company also develops artificial intelligence and knowledge management software for use in power generation, utility, mineral, and chemical and fertilizer industries. It serves various industries, such as manufacturing, industrial process, power generation and distribution, petroleum production, water supply, sewerage and hazardous waste treatment, general building, construction, transportation, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Beit Dagan, Israel.

