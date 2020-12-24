HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HEICO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.96%.

In other HEICO news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $651,258.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $104,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.