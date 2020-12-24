Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $570.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

