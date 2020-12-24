Helex (HLX) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,789.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Helex has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Helex has a market cap of $7,965.79 and $3,789.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00048423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00341003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00031670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Helex

HLX is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.