Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Stock Price Up 6%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSDT) was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 1,553,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 547,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

