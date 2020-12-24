Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

TSE:HBP opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.22. Helix BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.01. The company has a market cap of C$42.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

