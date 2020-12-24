Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Shares of Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.35. Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 9,040 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$42.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP)

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.