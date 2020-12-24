Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Trading Up 1%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)’s stock price was up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLTOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

