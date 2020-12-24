Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,150.00

Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.31), with a volume of 7053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

The company has a market cap of £92.35 million and a P/E ratio of 1,169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,027.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 890.64.

About Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

