Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $66.44 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

