Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.57. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 39,171 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.