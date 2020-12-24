Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Herc worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Herc by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Herc stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

